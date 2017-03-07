Judge Jeanine Releases Information That May Bring Obama To Justice Once And For All

In the past few days, President Barack Obama has been scrambling to deny claims that he called for and carried out a wiretapping operation of Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign. Despite his insistence otherwise, it’s clear that Obama was attempting to run surveillance on Donald Trump—who was going head-to-head with Hillary Clinton, his own choice for president.

In a recent segment on Judge Jeanine Pirro’s program on Fox News, new information surfaced revealing just how far Obama went.

Corey Lewandowski, who served as a manager for part of Trump’s campaign, told Pirro that Obama’s administration also wiretapped current Attorney General Jeff Sessions when he was a sitting U.S. Senator.

“What we’ve seen from the previous administration is that they did spend time listening to conversations between then Senator Jeff Sessions and the ambassador to Russia while he was in U.S. Senate office,” Lewandowski explained. “If that were to take place—which supposedly did take place—what other conversations did they listen in on?”

“Whoa, you’re saying they were listening to conversations between then Senator Sessions and the Russian Ambassador Kislyak or are you talking about Mike Flynn and Kislyak?” Lewandowski questioned. “No, I’m talking about Jeff Sessions.”

