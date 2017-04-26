Judge Jeanine Gives Shocking Warning To Trump Supporters [VIDEO]

Last week, the University of California at Berkeley made the controversial decision to disinvite Ann Coulter from speaking at their school, citing ‘security issues’ for their decision. Like many Americans, Judge Jeanine Pirro found this decision to be irresponsible and unacceptable. In a segment of her show on Saturday, she issued a stern warning to Americans about where our country is headed.

“America is in trouble,” Pirro began. “They are trying to silence you. A monstrous and pervasive movement is putting the First Amendment and your free speech, the most basic and fundamental tenets of our nation at risk and in danger of extinction. And whether you are on the left or right, free speech is essential to our democracy, the reason the country was found, the reason people risk so much—even die to come here.”

“Yet, as you sit there, you are watching a silencing in real-time. Where people are not allowed to express their opinion if it does not align with the thinking of others,” she continued. “It’s putting us on the course where we are in danger of becoming a fascist totalitarian society where there is only one accepted point of view; no other will be tolerated, and it’s time to fight back.”

Watch the segment below and tell us what you think. Do you agree with Pirro?