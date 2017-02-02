Judge Jeanine Breaks Down Into Tears On Live TV Over Bone Chilling Trump Announcement

When President Donald Trump was still on the campaign trail, only a handful of brave reporters were brave enough to stand solidly behind them. One of the most enthusiastic supporters was Judge Jeanine Pirro, who has consistently defended Trump against the bias of the mainstream media.

Pirro was thrilled when Trump became our nation’s 45th President, especially since she has a long-standing relationship with him. In fact, she broke into tears on her show while making an announcement recently.

“At 10:32 AM today I received a phone call from President-Elect Donald J. Trump, who has known me since my time as a county judge and elected district attorney,” Pirro commented at the time. “He stated that he looks forward to beginning the process of making American great again. And he thanks Justice and all her viewers for their support.”

This was a refreshing exchange for the news reporter and her millions of fans, who have often felt attacked and beaten down for their support.

“In spite of it all, we all—even though we felt forgotten, alone and beaten down—we all came home because this wasn’t an election, it was a revolution,” she concluded. “We came home to where our forefathers in their genius had always planned back to America…Back to who we are…Back to the constitution.”

