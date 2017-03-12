Judge Jeanine Breaks News With Amazing Announcement, She Is Doing Something That’s Never Been Done

According to recent reports, Judge Jeanine Pirro will be hosting a brand new show called, “You The Jury.” The show will allow viewers to make an impact on real civil cases. It is set to air on April 7th on Fox.

“You The Jury” will feature six attorneys: Jose Baez, Benjamin Crump, Joseph Tacopina, Areva Martin, Mike Cavalluzzi, and Charla Aldous. LaDoris Cordell, former judge of the Superior Court of California will preside over the cases.

“After a case has been presented during the East coast and Central time zone broadcast, viewers get about five minutes to vote via text and the Fox Now App,” The Wrap reports. “The binding legal decision will be revealed at the very end of the episode. However, when the West Coast votes, if the cumulative votes lead to a different verdict, the original verdict will be overturned as the final outcome of the case.”

All of this is made legal by the fact that the plaintiff and the defendant will have signed an agreement to have their dispute settled by “America’s vote.”

What do you think? Will you tune in?