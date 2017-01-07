Juan Williams Meets Kellyanne’s Boot After Making Disgusting Comment About Her Parenting

Following the 2016 election, liberals have reached an all-time low, attacking the Trump family and everyone who has been associated with them. That was evidenced once again when Juan Williams attempted to attack former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, who has just accepted a job as a strategist for Trump when he assumes the White House.

Juan Williams made the disgusting claim that Conway is being a bad mother for taking the job.

“It’s funny, we were talking with Juan Williams earlier, and he was questioning, ‘Well, Kellyanne has four kids. How’s she going to do it?” Maria Bartiromo told Conway in a recent appearance on Fox.”

Conway was quick to point out the bigotry in his statement.

“I would say that I don’t play a lot of golf and I don’t have a mistress, so I have a lot of time that a lot of these other men don’t,” Conway fired back. “I see people on the weekend spending an awful lot of time on their golf games and that’s their right, but the kids will be with me, we live in the same house, and they come first.”

“Everyone has to do what’s best for their family and that’s why I didn’t jump immediately on a position that was offered to me early in the transition because there’s a lot to weigh,” she continued. “My children are 12, 12, 8 and 7, but I certainly hope too that we continue the conversation as a nation about the balance that many men and women face.”

What do you think? Is this a brilliant response on Conway’s part?