Juan Williams Just Got Booted, His Replacement Is Someone You Haven’t Seen In A While…

In breaking new reports that have Fox News fans cheering, Juan Williams has announced he is leaving his panel position on The Five by Bob Beckel. Beckel was let go from the network just one year prior.

“We tried to work with Bob for months, but we couldn’t hold The Five hostage to one man’s personal issues,” Fox said in a statement at the time. “He took tremendous advantage of our generosity, empathy and goodwill and we simply came to the end of the road with him.”

“I just can’t understand the anger in Fox statement,” Beckel responded on Twitter. “I was healing from major back surgery, I could not walk. I took no advantage I got well.”

Now, it appears Beckel will be returning to the network.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to go home again and join my television family around the table of The Five,” Beckel wrote. “I have no doubt it will be a vigorous yet entertaining debate.”

Though Beckel is one of the only liberals to work on Fox, he is monumentally more tolerable than Juan Williams.

