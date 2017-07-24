Juan Williams Claims OJ Simpson Is Still “Looking For The Real Killer”, Gets A Massive Wakeup Call From Eric Bolling

During a recent episode of Fox News’ The Five, Juan Williams brought up the issue of O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing and attempted to make the family of murder victim Ron Goldman look like opportunists.

“O.J. Simpson back in the limelight tomorrow as he faces a much-awaited parole hearing,” Williams began. “And despite expectations that he’ll likely get paroled, Simpson will certainly be slammed with some financial and legal woes if he walks free from prison.”

“And you can bet that the Goldman family is going to try to collect every red cent, especially if Simpson starts making serious loot when he comes out,” Williams added, before asserting that Simpson “will be looking for the real killer.”

That’s when Eric Bolling jumped in and shut down Williams’ prediction entirely.

“Oh, he’s going to make big money. Forget the 25 grand per month from the NFL he’s going to get,” he said. “He’s got residuals from all of those movies he had. And then all the new stuff. I mean, the first O.J. Simpson book. Are you kidding me?”

“There’s no doubt he’s going to make a ton of money,” Lahren added. “But it’s also, on those that are upset that he’s going to make so much money, I agree, but isn’t that our fault? We have such a thirst for this. O.J. to us is just this mythical creature, and everyone wants to know. Everyone wants to watch the movies, read the books, read the magazines. So we’re adding to his…”

“I’ll never pay a dime for a book. I think America — most Americans would be happy to see him locked up forever,” guest Lars Larson jumped in.

Do you agree with Bolling?