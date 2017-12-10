Joy Reid’s Guest Claims Trump’s Decision About Jerusalem Was Just “Throwing Red Meat To Supporters And Big Donors”

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Joy Reid compared Christian beliefs to “something out of a novel,” that’s not how I would describe it.

“That sounds like something out of a novel. Is it true that there are people who really believe that having Israel unified under, I mean having Jerusalem unified under total Israeli control will bring on the end times?” Joy Reid asked.

“Why yes Joy, you know I come from a fundamentalist Evangelical background and I grew up in the 50’s and 60’s, I’m 65, and when I was a child this was the Gospel end times version of reality that my parents believe in and many other Evangelicals,” said guest and author Frank Schaeffer.

“Essentially, when you look at this, it was nothing to do with the Middle East or peace, or Palestinian rights or any of the difficulties that have represented themselves to responsible American political leaders or world leaders,” Schaeffer continued. “This was all about what we’re so familiar with, with Donald Trump and his nepotistic plan, throwing a little red meat to supporters and to big donors.”

President Trump stated Wednesday that “Jerusalem is the seat of Israel’s government — the home of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset; its Supreme Court; the residences of its Prime Minister and President; and the headquarters of many of its government ministries. Jerusalem is where officials of the United States, including the President, meet their Israeli counterparts.”

The United States has publicly said that it is still committed to a two state system between Palestine and Israel, if both parties are willing to negotiate. The truth is that Jerusalem is the ancient capital of the Israeli people, it was their capitol is spirt, just not officially, and Trump made that possible. Joy Reid came off as ignorant in this interview, maybe she should stick to what she knows.