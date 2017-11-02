Joy Reid Writes The Most Disturbing Comment After NYC Terror Attack

Get ready for the most disrespectful, uninformed, and unintelligent tweet you’re ever seen after a major tragedy in this country. Joy Reid clearly has no clue what the details surrounding each respective attack are, because comparing the Vegas shooting, by a single mentally disturbed, American man, and a terrorist attack from a foreigner who has links to isis, are obviously going to be perceived differently.

Lots of terrorism talk and speculation on local and national news re this NYC incident. I don’t remember that happening after Vegas… — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 31, 2017

There should be terrorist speculation after this New York City attack, where a man drove his car into a crowd of people, killing eight and injuring thirteen people. This is clearly an increasingly popular way for terrorists to do a lot of damage to people, with not a lot of money or planning required, it’s probably something that will need to be addressed in large cities.

What i’m getting at is that there should be speculation on terrorism after the New York City attack, granted, constantly talking about and brining attention to terrorist attacks perpetuates the fear that terrorism feeds on, but people need to be aware of whats happening in the world and we need to find solutions to problems posed by terrorists.

Also, there 100% was terrorist speculation after the Las Vegas incident. In fact, multiple terrorist groups claimed responsibility for the attack, including isis, so I’m not sure where Joy Reid was during all that. That talk eventually died down, as news came out that he most likely was not involved in terrorist activity, more likely just a mentally disturbed individual.

Did you literally black out for 48 hours? https://t.co/WmQMcFUzUC — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 31, 2017

So you were asleep then? https://t.co/0FgGDCtUJe — Mat (@sunnyright) October 31, 2017

What point is Joy Reid even driving at? Is her tweet just directed at the public narrative of the situations? because if so, for one she is wrong, and secondly, after a tragedy such as these, most normal people just offer condolences, maybe some actively try to make a difference, but people don’t normally try to make a vague and senseless political point for attention.