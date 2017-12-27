Joy Reid Implies Obama Deserves A Lot More Credit For “Stimulus Bill” Than Trump For Tax Cut

Joy Reid has a very specific kind of hate for Trump, a hatred that would cause you to make some lapses in logic, but during a Friday panel discussion on Hardball with Chris Matthews featuring the host, Reid, The Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus, and Republican political consultant John Brabender, Reid made the claim that Obama’s stimulus package was a “bigger tax cut” than the GOP tax plan, which is just factually incorrect.

For one, Americans will save more under the GOP tax plan, and for two, Reid is equating giving away money for free, and a tax cut, which are not the same things.

Matthews cut to Brabender first, who defended the tax plan by explaining that middle income, working families would see a rise in take-home pay. “Believe me, they’re going to be very happy,” Brabender said.

“Hang on one sec,” said Marcus. “President Obama, when he engineered a very — pretty small rise in take-home pay, you know how much political credit he got for it? Nada.”

Then Reid jumped in:

“It was a bigger tax cut than this,” said the MSNBC host. “The stimulus bill was a bigger tax cut than this. People look and say wait a minute, these guys are flying around on private jets, laughing at me, they’re getting millions of dollars. Donald Trump and his fat cat friends are scooping up all the money. And they’re going to cut my health care. They’re going to cut Medicaid. And they gave me 18 bucks? Easy messaging.”

Reid is the same as all liberals who think the government is the one with all the money and they are blessing us by giving us some. No, that might be how Obama’s plan works, but under Trumps, the individuals make the money, and the government takes less of it.