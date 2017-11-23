Joy Reid Gives One Of The Most Disturbing Tribute And It Backfires Real Hard

Joy Reid wants to take us all back to the “good ole days” when the Kennedy’s, an American royalty type family not unlike the Clintons, were in charge. She claims now we are “rudderless” as a nation because we have no real leadership when Trump is the strongest and most decisive leader we have had at the helm of the country for decades.

The Kennedys had a litany of issues as a family, not to mention the fact that Teddy Kennedy is basically responsible for the death of a woman by drowning, but I guess Joy Reid considers them role model type material.

See what the internet had to say about her clamoring for the Kennedys:

The Kennedys occupy a special place in our national consciousness. JFK had a roguish gallantry. Jackie O had the glamour and pathos of a Hollywood star. RFK had the seeds of goodness and greatness. Teddy chased redemption. Americans love those kinds of narratives. https://t.co/KAm1AxNYKn — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 22, 2017

America is a land of myths. Those myths are what knit a disparate people together. Right now we feel rudderless because there’s nothing soaring or mythic about our leadership. It’s just crassness, greed and grasping. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 22, 2017

Obama gave us that mythical quality too, particularly with his soaring rhetoric, which I suspect is why the Kennedys embraced him. It may seem weird but America needs that. Presidents typically aim for it — the uniting power of mythmaking. We most certainly don’t have it now. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 22, 2017

Glad as a society we're finally taking sexual predation seriously wait what the hell https://t.co/5mxqS0Ne46 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 22, 2017

I love the "the myth is beautiful and useful to my cause therefore we must ignore the squalid, sickening truth" going on there — Matt Corbett (@CorbettMatt) November 22, 2017

"Teddy chased redemption.” You can straight up drown a woman, sexually assault a waitress, etc., etc. and *still* be eulogized with this fluffy s**t. The #MeToo movement sputters. https://t.co/ANLb283HiZ — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 22, 2017

Yea,, good old Teddy… I heard Redemption had moved to a strip club out in Texas.. Warms my heart to hear he chased her down.. — Lee Manel (@lee_manel) November 22, 2017

“Teddy chased redemption” is hysterical. World class, Harvey Weinstein, level scumbag, killed a woman by letting her drown. But OK, keep chasing that redemption Teddy. — Ned Welch (@nedwelch1) November 22, 2017

They all slept around & treated women like sex toys. And one of them chose to save his career instead of the woman in his car. She died. He's a hero to you. Way to go. — (((Jay Lampert))) (@MortChristenson) November 22, 2017

Teddy chased that redemption right off the road and into the water leaving a woman to drown. But hey, each to their own, right @JoyAnnReid? — FinePressedPantaloon (@SouthernNinja) November 22, 2017

Can't wait for the next politician accused of sexual misconduct to play it off as his "roguish gallantry." — Ryan Prisock (@RyanPrisock) November 22, 2017

Incredible.

"Roguish."

"Chased redemption."

This is beyond pathetic partisanship, @JoyAnnReid. — Kenny Friedman (@KSFriedman) November 22, 2017