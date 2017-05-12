Joy Behar Tries To Bait Condoleeza Rice About Trump, She Wipes The Floor With In Seconds [WATCH]

Earlier this week, Joy Behar and her fellow hosts on The View invited former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice on their show on Tuesday in hopes that she would bash President Donald Trump. So you can imagine their frustration when Rice took the air time to defend Trump.

Rice urged the women of the ABC talk show to stop questioning the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

“I trust the people who voted in Wisconsin and Texas and Alabama and California to have voted on the basis of who they thought was best going to represent their interests,” Rice commented. “So I’m not going to question the legitimacy of their vote because Vladimir Putin tried to interfere in the election.”

She went on to explain that Putin has always had an “eye-for-an-eye” approach to foreign policy.

“I said [during a meeting with Putin], ‘You know, Mr. President, if you do anything in Georgia, President Bush wants you to know that would greatly affect our relationship,’ and he stood up. And now he’s peering over me,” Rice recalled. “And so, just on instinct, I stood up too. Now, I’m 5-foot-10 in heels—he’s not.”

“What you can’t do is be intimidated by Putin or let him play these psychological games,” she argued.

Later in the segment, Behar continued to push Rice to attack Trump, but she continued to have his back.

“He had never been in government before,” Rice commented. “And when you haven’t been in government before, sometimes it looks kind of easy in there, until you get in there. And when he said, you know, ‘This job’s a lot harder than I thought,’ I actually kind of felt bad for him, because it is a really hard job, and it’s a lonely job, and you want people around you who you trust.”