Joy Behar Runs Her Mouth At Trump For The Last Time… Watch What Happens [VIDEO]

While interview Mark Cuban on her ABC talk show The View on Friday, Joy Behar and her co-hosts issued another ruthless attack on Donald Trump.

Behar introduced Cuban by saying that he’s a “billionaire and reality competition host, which are the only qualifications needed to be president.” She then asked Cuban if Trump really is a billionaire.

“I have the ‘billion,’ he has the ‘aire,’” Cuban joked. “Boom!”

Of course, Behar then went back to Trump’s taxes, making the absurd and unfounded claim that they would prove he doesn’t have as much money as he claims.

“Yep, come on ladies of @TheView and @mcuban laugh your hearts off at my President,” one Twitter user wrote. “Biggest #bullies ever. @JoyVBehar @JedediahBila #theview.”

[email protected] @mcuban The hate that you ladies and Cuban spew about Trump will eventually destroy you especially that NUT Joy Behar,” another added. “Get over it Joy Now.”

