Joy Behar Runs Her Mouth At Melania Trump, Learns Instantly That Was Her Worst Idea Yet

On Tuesday night, Joy Behar took her attacks on the Trump family to a new low when she made a tasteless comment about Donald and Melania Trump’s sex life.

Seth Meyers was reportedly interviewing Behar for his NBC late-night talk show when he asked her if she ever feels sympathy for Melania Trump. Behar replied that she does—and her reasoning is simply disturbing.

“I feel sorry for her. She had to sleep with him once. At least once, she did,” Behar said, clearly referring to the conception of their 11-year-old son Barron.

“And then when she was in New York and we had to pay a million dollars a day to keep her here just because she doesn’t want to sleep with him,” Behar added. “We had to pay for that. I didn’t like it.”

After the comments were made, Cheryl K. Chumley wrote a piece for the Washington Times criticizing Behar for her bizarre obsession with Trump’s sex life.

“Joy Behar’s biggest claim to fame is as a comedian — we get that,” Chumley wrote. “But poking fun of the president’s and first lady’s sex life? Come on. That’s just tasteless, tactless, juvenile, grasping at relevancy, gasping for attention and — and, well, stupid.”

“Beheadings and sex jokes — the Democrats’ go-to points when their political messages aren’t resonating,” she later added. “Just one note: It probably wouldn’t be as humorous to the left if, say, the butts of the jokes were Barack and Michelle Obama. Then, it would be racist and discriminatory, uncalled-for and ridiculous. But when the Trumps are the targets? Anything goes, the bloodier, the steamier the better.”

