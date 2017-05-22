Joy Behar Relentlessly Slams Trump, And This Time She Pays For It

Joy Behar has made one thing very clear: she loves attacking Donald Trump on her show The View. Behar is notorious for her unfounded attacks on Trump. Her co-hosts may not have the guts to stand up to her, but in a recent segment, Breitbart editor Joel Pollak certainly did.

As a guest on the show, Pollak exposed numerous blatant lies the women of The View have been telling about Trump.

“Breitbart—the website has been described as a platform for the alt-right or some say, white supremacists,” Behar began. “How would you describe it?”

“Breitbart News is a conservative website and we have a very diverse group of editors and writers,” Pollak said. “I’m the orthodox Jewish former editor-in-chief, senior editor-at-large. So not exactly an accurate description. We call that fake news, a fake news description.”

“What’s fake news? What I said?” Behar responded, clearly shocked.

“Yes,” Pollak fired back.

“How do you explain this headline, ‘Bill Kristol: Republican Spoiler, Renegade Jew’?” Behar asked. “You’re Jewish.”

“It was written by David Horowitz, who is one of the most prominent Jewish conservatives,” Pollak responded. “He was criticizing Bill Kristol for not being Jewish enough, so it was the opposite of what people described. And we have more than a dozen Jewish people working at Breitbart including the CEO, COO. We have black writers, Hispanic, Asian, whatever, gay, whatever you can imagine.”

Behar then attempted to link a rise in anti-Semitism to Donald Trump. Once again, Pollak stepped in to correct her misconceptions.

“On college campuses, there’s been a rising tide of anti-Semitism linked to far left-wing criticism of Israel,” Pollak said to Behar. “It’s very tough to be a Jewish student on some of these campuses nowadays.”