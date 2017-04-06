Joy Behar Makes Sick Claim About Trump, Instantly Regrets It [WATCH]

Joy Behar, liberal co-host of The View, has spent months bashing Donald Trump on live television. Now, many viewers have finally decided they have had enough.

This week, Behar went so far as to question Trump’s mental stability, calling him ‘nuts’ and arguing that he needs to be ‘taken out of office.’

“Everybody face it, he needs to be taken out of office,” Behar said. “He needs to be impeached. He is a menace. You say Kim Jong—what do you call him—Kim Jong-yum-yum Is crazy? So is he. So is he. Let’s get real. Come on. He is nuts and we’re in the middle of it.”

Shortly after the segment, the public took to Twitter to make it clear they are tired of Behar’s attacks.

“Joy Behar is a NUTCASE! She needs to be removed from @TheView I am so sick of her bashing President Trump. No longer watch The View…” @LinBmeTx tweeted.

“& I say Joy Behar is beyond NUTS & needs to be taken OFF the air & put on meds or SOMETHING,” @1SupremeGoddess wrote.

What do you think? Do you agree that Behar should be fired?