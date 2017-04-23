Joy Behar Loses It On Live TV After Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, Sarah Palin Incident At White House [VIDEO]

Last week, when Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and Sarah Palin went to visit President Trump in the White House, they wasted no time getting under liberals’ skin. As you can imagine, Clinton supporters weren’t pleased when they posted a picture of themselves posing ironically by Hillary’s White House portrait.

When Palin was asked why she invited Ted Nugent and Kid Rock with her, she responded in true Palin fashion.

“Jesus was booked,” she joked. “So, yes, I invited my buddies Kid Rock and Ted Nugent—some bold, courageous, all-American dudes who I knew would have good conversation with the president and get to express a lot of good, middle-class, work ethic type issues and policy proposals that they could all relate to, and that’s exactly what happened at the dinner.”

“He gave us a wonderful personal tour of every room and talked about the origins of every carpet and every painting—there was a Monet—and then we had dinner,” Nugent later described.

However, not everyone was pleased with the visit. Joy Behar on ‘The View’ was so upset that she called it the worst day in the history of the White House.

“So, is this the saddest day in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814?” asked Behar.

“I think so. I think what was offensive to me was that Sarah Palin said she brought them because Jesus wasn’t available, so she’s comparing these folks to Jesus,” said Sunny Hostin.

“Oh, but they’re going to make America great again, these three,” said Behar.