Joy Behar Just Received The Most Devastating Wakeup Call Of Her Life After Slamming Jeff Sessions [VIDEO]

This past Thursday, the liberal co-hosts of The View attacked Donald Trump’s Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling him a liar on live television and claiming he provided misleading information about his contact with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

“Why are they lying when they don’t have to?” Joy Behar said of the Trump Administration. “What do you think? To protect the president—to protect Trump.”

That’s when liberal Sunny Hostin jumped in as the voice of reason (which says a lot about this ridiculous show). Hostin argued that an investigation should be launched, demanding that Sessions resign is a “nuclear option.”

“Should he be a part of any investigation revolving around Russia given this new information?” Hostin continued. “Of course not.”

“But if he’s a liar, he shouldn’t be in that position!” Behar demanded. “He is the Attorney General. He’s going to have to try people who lie!”

Watch the full segment below and tell us what you think. Is it time to take Behar off the air before people actually start believing this nonsense?