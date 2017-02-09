Joy Behar Just Got The Worst News Of Her Career After Making Absurd Statement About Donald Trump

Ever since Donald Trump became the Republican nominee for President, the liberal hosts of The View have spent every episode attempting to disrespect and discredit him. On Tuesday, host Joy Behar took this to a new level when she claimed President Trump talks about terrorism “almost like he wants” it to happen.

This baseless claim was both dangerous and disgusting. It’s not surprisingly that many viewers are disgusted with her ignorance.

The panel was discussing the fact that the Trump administration released a list of 78 terrorist attacks on Monday that were under-reported by the media.

“Why do you think he keeps stirring up about terrorism all the…?” Behar asked the panel Tuesday. “He keep stirring it up—like—he’s almost like he wants it.”

“Because if you keep saying ‘we’re going to have a terrorist attack, we’re going to have a terrorist attack,’ is that because he wants to put like some kind of clamps on civil liberties and have martial law in this country, so that he can run the dictatorship that he and Bannon want to run,” she continued. “What is that about?”

Viewers quickly took social media to criticize Behar for her claims.

“Really @JoyVBehar? DO you also think that it is okay to use violence to suppress speech as happened at @UCBerkeley?” one twitter user wrote.

“MORE CLUELESS COMMENTARY from #Hollywood #joybehar @TheView most Females with a brain could care less ur opinions,” @Cheloga2 added.

What do you think of Behar’s comments?

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/3E3hYWEnhUc” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>