Joy Behar Goes To Battle With Melania Trump, Loses Everything Instead [WATCH]

Earlier this week, Joy Behar of The View went on an outrageous rant, comparing illegal immigrants to Jews in the Holocaust and mocking First Lady Melania Trump. It didn’t take long for Twitter users to fire back at the liberal host.

“I do believe that people when the laws are in place when there’s a criminal, there’s nothing saying that New York can’t take care of that, that they’re not gonna deport somebody and say, ‘we put this person out,” said Whoopi Goldberg in defense of sanctuary cities.

“As I said the other day, Obama deported more illegal immigrants than any president, than any president,” she continued. “This, however, is misleading because the statistic she is quoting counts stopping illegals at the border and sending them back as ‘deporting’. “Or, undocumented immigrants, the words are like being black, or negro, or African-American.”

That’s when Behar took things to a whole new level.

“It’s sort of like the Underground Railroad in a way, it reminds me of, or the people of Germany who took in the Jews, there are people who are really in trouble, who are going to be separated from their children,” Behar said. “And anyway, where’s Melania gonna go if we don’t have any sanctuary cities?”

What do you think? Did Behar take things way too far?