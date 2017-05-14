Joy Behar Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Trying To Lure Roger Stone Into Bashing Trump [WATCH]

Along with her liberal co-hosts, Joy Behar of The View has been attacking President Donald Trump for a long time without consequences. That’s why she was caught off guard on Friday when top conservative strategist Roger Stone pushed back on her after she called Trump a liar.

Stone noted that the alleged Russian ties are just a “scandal without evidence so far.” Stone also pointed out that even though it took 18 months for the Richard Nixon investigation to “boil” there was “smoke” for some time before it finally collapsed.

“We don’t even have smoke here,” he said. “We have nothing.”

Behar pushed back, grilling Stone about Trump’s tweet that he hadn’t spoken to him in a while.

“Who’s lying: you or the president?” Behar asked.

“I’m not going to contradict the president,” Stone responded. “I will say I talked to him very recently.”

“I want to testify,” he explained. “I don’t need a subpoena. I’m not asking for immunity. I’m already thinking about what I’m going to wear. I want to testify in public so everyone can hear what I have to say. I’m anxious to do it.”

Behar then went on to press Stone about rumors that he encouraged Trump to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

“I’m not the source of the story. Nor would I comment on it. I’ve always taken the position that private conversations between myself and the president…are confidential,” Stone concluded. “I have declined to talk about conversations I’ve had with him, and I’m not going to contradict him today. That said, he knows my views on Comey. I would’ve fired him five seconds after I took my hands off the Bible.