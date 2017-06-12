Joy Behar Completely Dodges Conversation After Getting Slammed For What She Said About Comey

Following the James Comey testimony, things escalated on The View after ‘conservative’ host Jedediah Bila insulted the former FBI Director over and over again. Behar was so frustrated by the end of the segment that she gave up the discussion entirely.

“He’s basically telling you as head of the FBI that he had an agenda,” Bila said. “So you went through all this and then you decided that you wanted a special counsel. So you were going to decide that you were going to send off these memos off to your friend and you were going to have them leaked….So if he was leaking information about Hillary Clinton, would everyone at the table, would everyone have thought that was a good idea? I would have been sitting here saying that’s not right.”

“Yes,” Behar interrupted in Comey’s defense.

“James Comey makes me mad. He’s making me mad because you know what you sat there all of those months. If you had such a problem with what Trump was doing and you thought there was an obstruction of justice. If you thought Trump was saying things to you that were inappropriate. You thought he was obstructing potentially this investigation into Michael Flynn…why did you keep your mouth shut all these months?” asked Bila.

That’s when Behar lost her cool, resorting to comments like, “Is it hard for Republicans to hold two thoughts at once.”

Finally, she got so frustrated she simply said, “Let’s not do this conversation right now.”