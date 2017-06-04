Joy Behar Says Christians Are No Different Than Taliban For Not Wanting To Pay For Libs Birth Control [VIDEO]

The ladies of ‘The View’ showed disgust in the Trump administration for attempting to reverse the Obamacare mandate that would force employers to pay for their employees birth control, in particular Joy Behar. They talked about how wrong it is for people to be against contraception because of their religion. Joy Behar went on to compare these Christians to “the taliban” and nobody called her crazy.

“Conservatives that are true conservatives that care about personal responsibility are—mind your business type of people. I live my life. Live and let live. That is true conservatism,” said Jedediah Bila. “It’s religion,” responded Behar. “Yeah but you can’t hide behind religion, restrict other people’s rights,” said Bila. Somehow it’s “restricting other people’s rights” to not want to pay for them.

“That’s done all the time. We saw it when we said, we can’t have gay people adopting so we are going to stop it,” said Goldberg. Finally Behar interrupted with her nonsense. “How is it different from the Taliban? I’d like to know,” said Behar.

“I just feel that you have to—at some point, you have to take responsibility for your life. And a lot of people are saying, this is what I need, and you’re saying it doesn’t matter what you need, I want you to believe how I believe. I’m going to say it again. I said this before. With all these rollbacks and what we hear, what’s the difference between us and the people we’re fighting?” said Goldberg.

“That’s what I’m saying. It’s to keep women down also. Let’s not forget one of the reasons they do this is to keep women in their place—barefoot and pregnant,” said Behar. Wow.