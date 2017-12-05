Joy Behar Admits On The View She Doesn’t Want Trump To Succeed, Gets Instantly Destroyed By Meghan McCain
On Monday’s episode of “The View,” Joy Behar admitted that she had hoped that Trumps presidency would be unsuccessful. This came during a panel discussion based around “fake news,” and how Meghan McCain blasted her co-hosts for helping spread around the word that Trump had appointed Micheal Flynn to contact the Russians.
“I have a lot of things to say about this. When it happened in real-time, I think everyone was watching the show could see my discomfort at the room erupting like the Dodgers just won the World Series,” McCain shared. “Because I do think holding people to both standards — I remember when [Barack] Obama was in office Rush Limbaugh saying ‘I want my president to fail.’ And coming out and saying I could never get behind that because if our president fails it means America fails. I think if we’re celebrating a breach of national security, something so egregious… it’s going to tear our country apart.”
“I went to a Christmas party over the weekend, it’s no secret, most of my friends are in conservative media, I feel a lot like I’m an astronaut from a different planet come here to try to explain both worlds to each other, that’s how different I feel on this show sometimes,” she added. “And I will say that fake news, and what we did on Friday, that’s what I was accused of being a part of.”
McCain and Behar then disagreed over whether Ross’ report was fake news or a mistake, before Behar admitted that she didn’t want Trump to succeed.
“I’m not so sure I want him [Trump] to succeed at destroying the environment, playing chicken with Kim Jong-Un,” Behar explained. “So, I don’t want him to succeed at a lot of things. As you say, ‘we want our president to succeed.’ No I don’t.”
“I still at the end of the day, I love America,” McCain responded. “I’m a true patriot. I want Trump to succeed. I want Obama to succeed. I want America to continue being the greatest.”
“I love America too, it’s him I can’t stand,” Behar snapped back and then threw to a commercial break.