Johnny Depp Learns His Fate After Threatening To Kill Trump [VIDEO]

This week, Hollywood A-lister Johnny Depp sparked outrage when he became the latest star to threaten President Donald Trump’s life. According to reports, Depp was appearing at the United Kingdom’s famous Glastonbury Festival when he made some disturbing comments about the Commander in Chief.

“I think Trump needs help,” Depp began. “There are a lot of dark places he could go. I’m not insinuating anything—by the way, this will be in the press and it will be horrible—but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

“I want to clarify, I am not an actor,” he continued. “I lie for a living. However, it has been a while, and maybe it is time.”

It didn’t take long for Depp’s comments to backfire, especially in the wake of the shooting in Capitol Hill.