John McCain Stabs Trump In The Back Immediately After He Gets Into The White House, But Gets Payback Immediately

If you need the perfect example of why we need term limits in the Senate and Congress, just look to Senator John McCain of Arizona. For some reason, McCain is still going head to head with Trump, and his actions are having a detrimental impact on the American people.

During Trump’s campaign, McCain attacked Trump and put his support behind Hillary Clinton. Later, he and Sen. Lindsey Graham tried to smear Trump’s name by questioning his relationship with Russia. Now, McCain has launched his most disturbing attack yet.

According to reports, McCain has gone after President Trump for rejecting the Trans-Pacific Partnership. It’s clear he is only trying to protect his Chinese friends and campaign donors.

“President Trump’s decision to formally withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is a serious mistake that will have lasting consequences for America’s economy and our strategic position in the Asia-Pacific region,” McCain said in a recent statement. “The U.S. can’t win if we forfeit opportunity.”

McCain also added that Trump’s decision “will create an opening for China to rewrite the economic rules of the road at the expense of American workers.”

The problem with McCain’s claims? Trump’s reasoning has been rock solid—and even Bernie Sanders agrees with him.

“I am glad the Trans-Pacific Partnership is dead and gone,” Sanders commented. “For the last 30 years, we have had a series of trade deals—including the North American Free Trade Agreement, permanent normal trade relations with China and others—which have cost us millions of decent-paying jobs and cause a ‘race to the bottom’ which has lowered wages for American workers.”

