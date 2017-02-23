John Mccain May Face Jail Time After Wikileaks Drops Unforgiving Evidence…

Arizona Senator John McCain has been extremely vocal about his dislike for President Donald Trump. Now, WikiLeaks has just revealed something that exposes McCain for the traitor he is.

After Trump won the election, McCain was responsible for fake claims that Russia was keeping a “dirty dossier” on him. He was also responsible for claims that the Russian hack into John Podesta’s email was an “act of war.”

This week, WikiLeaks has just released a 2008 document showing McCain asking Russia to give illegal donations to his campaign.

“We have received a letter from Senator John McCain requesting financial contribution to his Presidential campaign,” Russia reportedly responded. “In this connection, we would like to reiterate that Russian officials, the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations or the Russian Government do not finance political activity in foreign countries.”

This could mean that the entire time McCain has been smearing Donald Trump, he was the one begging Russia for money.