John McCain Makes One Of The Most Threatening Move Against Trump

Just one week after blocking the Obamacare repeal bill, Arizona Senator John McCain has announced his desire to revive a long-standing attempt to reform the nation’s immigration system when he returns to Washington.

Before McCain left the capital to get treatment for brain cancer, he discussed the idea with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The team has previously teamed up on unsuccessful immigration legislation in 2013 as part of the bipartisan effort known as the “Gang of Eight.”

“Immigration reform is one of the issues I’d like to see resolved,” McCain said on Thursday. “I’ve got to talk to him (Schumer) about when would be the best time. I think there are all kinds of deals to be made out there. I really do.”

McCain has been notoriously unsuccessful in this arena, failing to push immigration reform even when former President George W. Bush and Barack Obama wanted it. Now, he has an even greater hurdle in front of him.

This comes at a time when McCain is rethinking his position on many issues in the face of his serious illness.

“We’ll know in a few weeks,” McCain said of his cancer on Thursday. “I hate the use the word ‘beat it,’ because it’s not a matter of beating. You either get cured or you don’t get cured.”

