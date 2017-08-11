John McCain Has Just Been Hit With A Tragic Announcement

Arizona Senator John McCain successfully betrayed the Republican Party last month when he opposed the Obamacare repeal bill. On Tuesday, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) hinted towards the idea that McCain could not think logically due to his brain cancer.

Democrats most likely influenced his decision because he was in their presence before the vote. Conservative Tribune revealed that former vice president and Delaware Senator Joe Biden called McCain before he placed his heath care vote. Fueling the fire, in the 2000 presidential election, McCain received a call from Democrat Joe Lieberman, Al Gore’s Connecticut moderate running mate.

An article posted in The Washington Post written by Ed O’Keefe and Paul Kane states, “Biden, the former vice president who often clashed in a collegial way with McCain on foreign policy matters, had a more emotional discussion with McCain. The Arizonan’s brain cancer is the same diagnosis that Biden’s son, Beau, received in 2013; he died two years later. Those conversations set in motion the most dramatic night in modern Senate history.”

