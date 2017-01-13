John McCain Joins Forces With FBI To Backstab Trump… This Is Despicable

This week, liberal website Buzzfeed crossed a serious line when they published a completely fabricated report making insane claims about Trump. The vile article claimed that the President-elect has hired prostitutes to pee on him. Of course, Donald Trump immediately denied these claims, but that didn’t stop the rumor from going viral.

So where, exactly, did this rumor originate? Apparently, John McCain had a lot to do with it. He reportedly submitted this information to the FBI.

“Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public,” McCain commented on his website. “Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the Director of the FBI. That has been the extend of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue.”

Carl Bernstein, however, told CNN more details linking McCain to the documents

.

“It came from a former British MI6 agent who was hired from a political opposition research firm in Washington who was doing work about Donald Trump for both Republican and Democratic candidates opposed to Trump,” Berstein commented. “They were looking at Trump’s business ties, they saw some questionable things about Russians, about his businesses in Russia, they in turn hired this MI6 former investigator, he then came up with additional information from his Russian sources.”

The information was eventually taken to McCain, who showed it to FBI Director James Comey.