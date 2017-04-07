John McCain Disrespects Trump In Disgusting Way, Soon After Receives Devastating News

For months now, Senator John McCain has gotten away with his attacks on President Donald Trump. He took another low blow this week he when commented that Trump has nothing in common with his idol President Ronald Reagan.

CNN’s David Axelrod asked McCain if he saw any similarities between the two presidents.

“No, I don’t,” McCain responded coldly, before explaining that he believes Trump’s foreign policy—particularly with Russia—diverges from the Reagan administration’s to an extent that he finds alarming. He also argued that Reagan handled communism very differently than Trump, who has highlighted similarities between the U.S. and Russia.

“We’ve got a lot of killers,” Trump once said in an interview with CNN. “What do you think, our country’s so innocent?”

“To state that there’s some moral equivalency between an imperfect nation—that’s the United States of America—and Vladimir Putin is appalling,” McCain argued. “I think it’s pretty clear that there’s a difference between, well, aren’t we killers and the guy that stood there and said, ‘Mr. Gorbachev, take down this wall.’”

Of course, conservatives throughout the country responded to McCain’s interview to let him know they are tired of his temper tantrums. What do you think of his comments?