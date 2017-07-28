John McCain And Caitlyn Jenner Boldly Attack Trump On Transgender Military Ban

John McCain and Caitlyn Jenner are just two of many people who spoke out against President Trump after he made the controversial decision to ban transgenders from the military.

“Any American who meets current medical and readiness standards should be allowed to continue serving,” McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, commented. “There is no reason to force service members who are able to fight, train, and deploy to leave the military—regardless of their gender identity. We should all be guided by the principle that any American who wants to serve our country and is able to meet the standards should have the opportunity to do so—and should be treated as the patriots they are.”

Caitlyn Jenner, a ‘hero’ in the transgender community who worked in support of Donald Trump during his campaign, also showed disgust in President Trump’s decision.

“There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?” she tweeted.

Statistically, Jenner is wrong of course. At present, there are only about 4,000 transgender soldiers in the military. Still, several prominent liberal figures expressed their outrage.

“My fellow trans-Americans despite what some may say your existence is valuable. Your lives, safety, & service matter. #TransIsBeautiful,” transgender actress Laverne Cox also chimed in.

“Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. Invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all. Straight/Cis allies: Will you stand with LGBTs?#TransRightsAreHumanRights,” former Star Trek actor George Takei added.