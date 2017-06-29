John Cusack Learns His Fate After Calling For The Immediate Death Of Donald Trump

After losing the 2016 election, liberals have made a disturbing switch from simply complaining to issuing threats against conservatives. This violent behavior took an ugly turn in the recent shooting, where a GOP congressman was nearly killed by a Bernie Sanders supporter.

Since the shooting in Virginia, celebrities have only upped their hateful rhetoric. They are simply adding fuel to the fire—encouraging unhinged liberals to take action in a devastating way.

Recently, B-list actor Johnny Depp issued an assassination threat to President Trump. He was later forced to apologize.

Just weeks later, John Cusack tweeted out a dark image with a death threat as a “message for Trump.”

Though Cusack later deleted his tweet, the screenshot lives on.

What do you think? Should these threats to the president be punishable by law and taken very seriously?