Joel Osteen Gets Hit With Radical Accusations… They Have Got To Be Kidding
by ago0
Apparently, liberals will stop at nothing to portray Christians as being evil. That was proven once again this week when Joel Osteen came under fire for being a proud parent.
Photos of Joel Osteen, his wife Victoria, and his son Jonathan went viral this week because the displayed the well-known “Hook ‘Em Horns” sign to celebrate the University of Texas grad. The ‘Hook ‘Em Horns” sign was originated decades ago by Harley Clark, who was a University of Texas cheerleader.
But because Jonathan’s parents own a megachurch, America decided to take this out of context and claim that the gesture was a symbol of Satan. Wow, really?
We had a great day celebrating @JonathanOsteen‘s graduation from the University of Texas at Austin! So proud of him! pic.twitter.com/fHATVCFPQy
— Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) May 20, 2017
@ebealforty4 @JoelOsteen @JonathanOsteen wow, "Hook em" like how this false prophet hooks his followers by being charismatic and manipulative. Hes satan in disguise as a friend.
— Christopher Pewl (@ChrisPoool) May 21, 2017
@JoelOsteen @JonathanOsteen That Demonic signal …. Pastor?! Really?
— Jesse Samson (@JesseSamson4) May 20, 2017
@VictoriaOsteen @JonathanOsteen Doing horns?! Even though is UT, that symbol ain't good! Thats devil's symbol!
— Isaac Hogg (@isaachogg) May 21, 2017