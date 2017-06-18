Joe Biden Consumed By Huge Scandal, Family Devastated

The Biden family was shocked this week when Caroline Biden, niece of former Vice President Joe Biden, plead guilty to $100,000 in credit card fraud.

Somehow, despite her confession, Caroline managed to avoid prison by accepting a plea deal from Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Kevin McGrath. Biden will spend two years on probation if she stays out of trouble. If she breaks the rules of her agreement, she’ll be on probation for five years, but still, won’t see time behind bars.

Caroline first began using the victim’s credit card in 2015 to make a $672 purchase, but instead of doing this, she opened up a line of credit for herself at C.O. Bigelow Apothecary—a New York City health and beauty store. Between April 5, 2015, and June 24, 2016, Caroline spent $110,000 dollars. She is now required to pay restitution.

This is not the first time Caroline has embarrassed the Bidens. In 2013, she got in a physical fight with a cop over a domestic dispute with her roommate over late rent.

“I shouldn’t be handcuffed!” she allegedly told cops during the arrest. “You don’t know who you’re doing this to!”

At that time, Caroline agreed to go to a rehabilitation facility for anger management.