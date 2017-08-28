Joe Arpaio Makes RINO John McCain Bite The Dust After What He Said

Joe Arpaio, former Maricopa County Arizona Sheriff, is thankful to be a free man. He even indicated that although he is 85 years old, he is not done fighting the good fight. He said to an interviewer after being pardoned by Trump, “You know what, I told my wife I’m not finished. I’ve got a lot of things in mind. Since I left office I’ve been very busy. I’ve got my own office setup. I’m not going away. Why would I go away?”

He continued, “I told my wife when I left office after 24 years with the sheriff’s office, 55 years in law enforcement around the world – I dedicated my whole life to fighting crime and defending our country – I said I’m never going to get involved with politics. That’s what I told her. And then I changed my mind when I saw what was going on. Not just with me, but with the president and with the system.”

Arpaio was informed about a nasty tweet that Arizona Senator John McCain posted about him. McCain said in a tweet, “@POTUS‘s pardon of Joe Arpaio, who illegally profiled Latinos, undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law.”

Arpaio responded, “I’m a little surprised at the senator. He did call me after my (election) loss… I’m really shocked that he took that shot at me. I stayed out of his race as a matter of courtesy and he called me after I lost. ‘Anything I can do for you?’ Well, thank Senator. Thanks a lot.”

He added, “Maybe it’s not just me. He doesn’t like the president so going after me he figures will make the president look bad. But that’s sad. That’s how politicians are. Remember who the deciding vote was on Obamacare. Think of that. Think of that and how many people are going to suffer. He should be supporting our president.”