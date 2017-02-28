Jimmy Kimmel’s Worst Nightmare Becomes A Reality After Trashing Trump At Oscars [VIDEO]
As predicted, the Academy Awards on Sunday were full of rich, disconnected celebrities targeting Donald Trump. It’s mind-blowing how quickly liberal America forgets that this country is full of conservatives who respect the position of president.
“This is being watched live by millions of people in 225 countries that now hate us,” Kimmel joked at the beginning of the show. “I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone thanks to him.”
“In Hollywood, we don’t discriminate on people based on what country they come from,” he added. “We discriminate by age and weight.”
Jimmy Kimmel: "I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist?" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QFgkNYr7Or
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 27, 2017
Kimmel may have pulled laughs among his crowd, but the rest of America was less than pleased. Take a look at what these Twitter users had to say:
@jimmykimmel You elite celebs will NEVER get it, which is why Donald Trump will win again in 2020. YOU are part of the reason he won!!! pic.twitter.com/Ntl5ci8qlQ
— Theresa Fehrenbach (@TheresaFBach) February 27, 2017