Jimmy Kimmel’s Worst Nightmare Becomes A Reality After Trashing Trump At Oscars [VIDEO]

As predicted, the Academy Awards on Sunday were full of rich, disconnected celebrities targeting Donald Trump. It’s mind-blowing how quickly liberal America forgets that this country is full of conservatives who respect the position of president.

“This is being watched live by millions of people in 225 countries that now hate us,” Kimmel joked at the beginning of the show. “I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It’s gone thanks to him.”

“In Hollywood, we don’t discriminate on people based on what country they come from,” he added. “We discriminate by age and weight.”

Kimmel may have pulled laughs among his crowd, but the rest of America was less than pleased.