What Jimmy Kimmel Just Did To Trump During The Oscars Is Unforgivable

As predicted, the Oscars were full of attacks on President Donald Trump and his administration. Host Jimmy Kimmel spent much of the night going after Trump, starting with his opening monologue.

Here are a few of the insults and accusations that were heard through the night, courtesy of Daily Mail.

• The late-night host predictably poked fun at Donald Trump during his Oscars opening monologue Sunday

• Jimmy Kimmel said the Oscars were being watched in more than 225 countries that now hated the U.S.

• He called on the star-studded crowd to give a ‘highly overrated’ Meryl Streep a standing ovation before joking about her dress, saying ‘by the way, is that an Ivanka?’

• Kimmel said Trump would later tweet about all of the Oscar winner’s acceptance speeches ‘in all caps’

• He then took to the president’s favorite medium – Twitter – to write: ‘Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?’

• Italian make up artist Alessandro Bertolazzi dedicated his Oscar win to ‘all the immigrants’

• Moonlight director Barry Jenkins said people who don’t feel like they have support can look to the American Civil Liberties Union and artists over the next four years

• Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, who won an Oscar for his film The Salesman, issued a statement saying he was not present out of ‘respect for the people of my country’ who have been banned from entering the U.S.

What do you think? Were you disappointed with the Oscars last night? Did you even watch?