Jimmy Fallon Hits Trump Below The Belt With Dirty Comment At Golden Globes… Instantly Regrets It

Last night, liberal Hollywood came together for the highly-anticipated Golden Globe Awards. It didn’t take long for these out-of-touch A-listers to start disrespecting our future president, Donald Trump.

Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon set the tone for the night at the very beginning. According to Daily Mail, he opened the show by saying this is a place where they still “honor the popular vote.” Later in the night, he compared Trump to King Joffrey of Game of Thrones.

“Many people wondering what it would be like if King Joffrey had lived,” Fallon said. “In 12 days we’re gonna find out.”

Fallon may have sparked laughter in the audience but the joke was on him at the end of the night. Turns out, not even insulting Trump could boost his popularity among the liberal audience. Just look at what these Twitter users had to say about the night: