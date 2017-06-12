Jim Carey Reveals Disturbing Fantasy About What He Wants Done To Donald Trump… Makes Kathy Griffin Look Like School Girl

While most of America was outraged by Kathy Griffin’s photographs of a bloody, severed head in the president’s likeness, Hollywood star Jim Carey apparently felt Griffin didn’t take her gruesome joke quite far enough.

“I had a dream the other night I was playing golf with Donald Trump,” Carey said. “I was standing beside him with a club in my hand, and I was considering my options when I suddenly woke up. It was one of those dreams where you just want to get back to sleep so you can finish it, you know?”

But Carey didn’t stop there. Instead, praised Griffin and suggested she continue the gig with Trump’s leg.

“I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times. Because that line is not real,” Carey continued. “Hold up a severed leg as well. I don’t know if it’s funny, but I don’t think the joke is the problem. Don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about your existence. All of this is meaningless…all of creation is just God’s Fidget Spinner. It’s really not important. What’s important is that we’re all here.”

“I think what happens is, when these extraordinary times politically happen, and we’re going through terror and the fear of the end, comics are the last line of defense. We tell them the truth, and we make something beautiful out of it,” he concluded.

Are Carey’s comments simply disturbing?