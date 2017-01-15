Jim Acosta Pays Big Time For What He Did To Trump… It’s All Over

This week, conservatives applauded Donald Trump for taking a stand against CNN reporter Jim Acosta by telling him his organization is “fake news” during a press conference.

For the previous 24 hours, CNN had been reporting on a fake news story Buzzfeed published. The story alleged that Trump had made secret financial deals with Russia and had salacious encounters with prostitutes. Not surprisingly, the President-elect had finally had enough of their corruption.

On Thursday, TMZ interview former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, asking him what he thought of Acosta’s behavior at the press conference.

“The reporter was an idiot,” Gingrich responded. “Trump pointed out he was an idiot. Most people in the country thought he was an idiot. I thought from Trump’s standpoint it was fine.”

But Gingrich didn’t stop there.

“I’m hoping Spicer will simply ban Acosta for 60 days, like hockey where you bench somebody,” he concluded. “Acosta needs to be benched for a couple of weeks.”

Watch the clip below and tell us what you think. Do you agree with Gingrich?