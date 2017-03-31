Jewelry Store Forced To Apologize After ‘Offending’ Chelsea Clinton With Billboard

This week, a billboard for a North Carolina jewelry store came under fire for supposedly encouraging violence against women. When Spicer Greene Jewelers created their ad, they thought it was just a “play on words.” But in today’s politically-charged climate, it caused quite the storm.

“Sometimes, it’s ok to throw rocks at girls…” the sign, which features photos of gemstones, reads.

No but it's ok to throw rocks at whoever approved this billboard. pic.twitter.com/9pd3Rj9mu8 — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 23, 2017

The billboard was placed in a high-traffic area near Interstate 240 in Asheville. It caught the attention of many who were outraged at the message. Ellen Perry, a teacher at UNCA and AB Tech, told WLOS that she was planning a protest outside of the store and would continue protests until the sign was removed.

Spicer Greene Jewelers quickly responded to the outrage with a public apology on Facebook. Four years ago, Eva-Michelle Spicer, 28, and her husband Elliot, 27, recently took over the store, which has been in operations since 1926.

“The billboard was intent to be a nostalgic thought of a childhood teaching,” Eva-Michelle Spicer said. “That it’s not ok to throw rocks at girls, it’s not ok to throw rocks at anyone…It saddens me that it was taken that way, because it certainly wasn’t intended.”

It’s clear that Spicer was not intending to demean women. In fact, she is a member of Women for Women, an organization designed to “improve the lives of women and girls through women’s collective giving.” She has also fundraised for an Asheville-based crisis intervention and prevention agency that helps victims of sexual abuse. In response to the criticism, she announced that the store will donate 10% of sales through Sunday to Helpmate because “domestic violence and rape culture is not something to be taken lightly at all.”

Here is the statement made by the company:

To whom we have offended with our recent billboard, please accept our #apologies. Please read full comment below. @SpicerGreene #Jewelers. pic.twitter.com/kADpNhnEF6 — Spicer Greene (@SpicerGreene) March 24, 2017

What do you think? Is this a gross overreaction or did the company take things too far?