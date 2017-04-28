Jessie Watters Slammed By Libs For Sexual Harassment Claims Against Ivanka…

This week, the liberal media is targeting Jesse Watters for making a joke about Ivanka Trump during a live segment. This comes in the wake of Bill O’Reilly being dropped from the network and amid unfounded sexual harassment claims against Sean Hannity.

Watters began the segment by commenting on Ivanka Trump’s trip to Germany, where she was boo’ed for speaking in support of her dad.

“Yeah, it’s funny, the Left says they’ll really respect women and then when given an opportunity to respect a woman like that they boo and hiss,” Watters commented.

“So I don’t really get what’s going on here,” Watters commented as the clip ended, “but, uh, I really like the way she was speaking into that microphone.”

At the time, nobody really reacted to his comment or was really sure what he meant. But liberals were determined to call this another example of ‘sexual harassment,’ arguing the joke was likely about oral sex.

“When a company sends the clear signal that women are basically sub-human, vile behavior thrives even after top offenders are fired,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said of the matter.

Watters spoke out publicly to provide more context.

“On air I was referring to Ivanka’s voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ,” he tweeted. “This was in no way a joke about anything else.”

Here's the full clip of Jesse Watters saying he liked how Ivanka "was speaking into that microphone." pic.twitter.com/hwfJl3jil5 — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 26, 2017

What do you think? Is this just another pathetic liberal attempt to take Fox News down?