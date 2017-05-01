Jessie Watters Destroys Shark Lawyer Who Tried To Take Him Down, This Is Vengeance

Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News earlier this month after the mainstream media resurfaced former sexual harassment allegations against him. Now that he’s out of the picture, they’ve turned their attention to the other male hosts at the network—first Sean Hannity and now Jesse Watters.

In a recent segment, Watters said that he “really like how [Ivanka Trump] was speaking into that microphone.” Liberals were quick to insinuate that Watters intended this to be an ‘oral sex joke.’ Feminist lawyer Lisa Bloom wasted no time threatening Watters.

“We all saw your hand to mouth gesture on the video,” Bloom, who is representing the women in the case against O’Reilly, tweeted. “We brought O’Reilly down. Maybe you should be next.”

“Jesse, I know you work in an environment that reduces every woman to sexual plaything, but you’re still responsible for your own sleaze,” she later added.

Other liberals also jumped on the opportunity to attack Fox News.

“Watters’s mischievous grin only reinforced the idea that his final remark was, as the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman put it, an ‘unsubtle reference’ to a sex act,’” Callum Borchers of The Washington Post wrote.

Watters attempted to clarify his statement, but the damage was already done.

“During the break we were commenting on Ivanka’s voice and how it was low and steady and resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ,” he said. “This was in no way a joke about anything else.”

What do you think? Do you believe Watters?