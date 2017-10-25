Jesse Jackson Claims Picking Footballs “Without Freedom” Is NOT Much Progress From Picking Cotton Balls, Watch What Happens Next

Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharp brought civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson on to the show to talk about the recent anthem protests taking place in the NFL.

Jackson put the blame on everybody but the players, taking shots at Trump for calling the players “sons of b******”, and then taking aim at the NFL itself.

“To go from picking cotton balls to picking footballs and basketballs without freedom is not very much progress,” Jackson said Monday.

Jackson also made the ridiculous claim that the NFL not guaranteeing contracts, and being able to cut protesting players whenever they want without obligation to pay them anything like they would have to in the MLB or NBA, is “workplace harassment” and “illegal”.

It’s actually not, every 5 to 10 years the players association and the NFL owners set a collective bargaining agreement, laying down the rules and guidelines of the league until they relitigate the issues.

Under the current CBA (collective bargaining agreement) the players don’t have fully guaranteed contracts and can be cut whenever, aspects of the contract they agreed to, in exchange for things like less practice time.

Of course Jesse Jackson also expressed his support of the idea that Colin Kaepernick was “black balled” from the NFL, and claims that his grievance against the NFL is the right move.

The opinions of civil rights leaders is basically pointless in this scenario, because he isn’t out of the NFL for any political reasons, it’s because he’s simply not good enough to warrant the distraction he brings to the team.

The word “distractions” not meaning his protest is distraction, but the media circus, the questions to other players, the constant cameras at practice, it’s not the style of winning NFL teams, and that comes with Kaepernick, that mixed with the fact that he’s been slowly declining in skill the last few years, is why he doesn’t have a job.