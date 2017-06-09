Jerry Seinfeld Just Ruined Whatever Is Left Of His Career In One Moment

Last week, comedian Kathy Griffin outraged both sides of the political aisle when she participated in a photo shoot holding a representation of the severed, bloody head of President Trump. Americans were so disgusted, Griffin lost all of her tour dates, was fired from CNN New Year’s Eve gig, and was even dropped by her only sponsor, Squatty Potty.

Now, comedian Jerry Seinfeld has landed in hot water for defending Griffin to the public.

“Yes, it was another bad joke,” Seinfeld reportedly said. “Every comedian tells bad jokes. We all do it. That’s how we find the good jokes. So someone told a bad joke—so what, I don’t understand the big deal.”

Of course, the big deal is that Griffin sent a gruesome, bloody political statement—and called for the assassination of the president in the process.

Griffin quickly apologized for the photo and said she “feels horrible” that people could interpret her “art” as “inciting violence.” But that lasted only moments before she attempted to play the victim, accusing the Trump family of “bullying” her at a press conference a few days later.

“I made a horrible, horrible call,” she said. “Trust me, if I could redo the whole thing I’d have a blow-up doll and no ketchup.”