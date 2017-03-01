Jerry Brown Is Officially The Worst Governor Of All Time Now… Look What He Did

In one of the most disturbing moves we’ve seen yet, California Governor Jerry Brown has just decided to cut funding to middle-class college students while allowing scholarships for illegal immigrants to increase.

The 2017-18 Governor’s Budget outlined Brown’s intention to phase out the Middle-Class Scholarship program, which serves to asset students who come from households with a combined income of $156,000 or less.

“Given the state’s overall financial condition, to continue the Administration’s support for long-term stable growth in funding…and to maintain the broad Cal Grant entitlement for the state’s neediest students, the Budget proposes a phase-out of the Middle-Class Scholarship Program,” the budget reads. Slashing this program is expected to save the state approximately $115 million per year by 2021.

Still, despite the economic catastrophe at hand, Brown has decided not to reduce scholarships for illegal immigrants who are rewarded under the DREAM act.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) examined last year’s proposed budget and discovered that “implementation of the California Dream Act…accounts for $67 million of the increase in Cal Grant spending.”

This program is expected to cost California taxpayers $88.6 million in the fiscal year 2017/18.