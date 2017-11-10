Jeff Zucker Fired By CNN?

Jeff Zucker out either way at CNN, primetime ratings abysmal. Feud with President Trump too personal and ridiculous… — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) November 9, 2017

This news hasn’t been confirmed by other sourced, so it’s not fact as of yet, just speculation, but it has either already happened, or is happening in the very near future.

Even though I enjoy CNN being the laughing stock that it is more than I like seeing it successful, it’s certainly in their best interest to fire Jeff Zucker. He has turned CNN into a joke worldwide. His very public feuding with Trump and his clear bias for Hillary Clinton has lead CNN’s ratings below that of MSNBC.

Since Trump’s inauguration, CNN has had it out for him, has done everything in their power to bend facts and news to make him look bad, and in reality, it just reflects poorly on them as a media outlet.

CNN is a bunch of hacks conspiring to cover up Hillary’s crimes while pushing their own liberal agenda and it’s a joke. Firing Jeff Zucker would be a step in the right direction.