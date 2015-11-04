Jeff Foxworthy Risk His Entire Career To Take THIS Massive Stand Against Obama

Jeff Foxworthy has made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian, actor and television personality. During his career, Foxworthy has released six major-label comedy albums.

Recently, he posted this message on his Facebook account. While humorous, it does contain some serious reflection on the state of our country.

Read below and tell us what you think:

If you can get arrested for hunting or fishing without a license, but not for entering and remaining in the country illegally—you might live in a nation that was founded by geniuses but is run by idiots.

If you have to get your parents’ permission to go on a field trip or to take an aspirin in school, but not to get an abortion — you might live in a nation that was founded by geniuses but is run by idiots.

If an 80-year-old woman who is confined to a wheelchair or a three-year-old girl can be strip-searched by the TSA at the airport, but a woman in a burka or a hijab is only subject to having her neck and head searched — you might live in a nation that was founded by geniuses but is run by idiots.

If being stripped of your Constitutional right to defend yourself makes you more “safe” according to the government — you might live in a nation that was founded by geniuses but is run by idiots.

Think before you vote.