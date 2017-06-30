Jeff Bridges Blackballed By Hollywood After Standing Up For Trump

These days it takes a lot of guts of a celebrity to go against the grain and show support for Donald Trump—but Jeff Bridges as just come forward to do just that.

Although Bridges was and is an avid Hillary Clinton supporter, he recently commented that he believes people should be rooting for Trump now that he’s our president. Celebrities should be giving him a chance to lead, instead of threatening to assassinate him.

“Everybody has something different and unique to contribute to society and with different ways of doing it,” Bridges said on Wednesday during a panel on child hunger. “Some people will be blatantly out there talking about their disappointments and ridiculing the way President Trump is acting.”

“I’m rooting for him to do well by our country,” Bridges added. “I’m rooting for him as a human being to do the cool thing.”

That’s a refreshing perspective, given that most liberals decided Trump was the worst president of all time before he even entered the White House.